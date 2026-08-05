Japan's Nikkei jumps over 3% on AI-stock rally

TOKYO, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan's Nikkei share average rose more than three percent on Wednesday as AI-related stocks jumped to track their US peers, and investors scooped up stocks with a strong outlook.

The Nikkei was up 3.16 percent to 65,979.02 as of 0101 GMT, while the broader Topix rose 1.52 percent to 4,022.18.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 8 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Of more than 1,500 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 67 percent rose, 29 percent fell and 3 percent traded flat.