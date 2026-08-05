Yen finds footing after intervention, dollar near 6-week low

HONG KONG, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Currency markets paused for breath on Wednesday as pressure on the ​Japanese yen eased following recent bouts of intervention and a forceful show of US support, while ‌the dollar held near six-week lows on fresh optimism over the Middle East.

The yen was slightly firmer at 157.60 per US dollar, after easing about 0.4 percent from Monday's high of 155.20 in the previous session. It remained well above recent 40-year lows of around ​164 per dollar.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was little changed at ‌99.85, struggling to find direction after hitting a six-week low on Monday.

The euro was steady at $1.1533, and sterling traded flat at $1.3458 .

The kiwi dollar was roughly down 0.3 percent at $0.5878 after New Zealand's unemployment climbed to a decade-high of 5.6 percent in the second quarter. The Aussie was flat at $0.7053.