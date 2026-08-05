Russia, US to jointly deorbit International Space Station

MOSCOW, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia's space agency Roscosmos said two Russian Progress cargo spacecraft and the American USDV will jointly deorbit the International Space Station (ISS), a Roscosmos official said.

Russia and the United States have prepared a programme for deorbiting the ISS, which has been approved by all international partners involved in the station's programme.

"According to the programme, the station's planned orbital lowering begins in 2028, and the deorbiting process itself will take approximately two years​​​," the official said.

There are also plans to draft a bilateral agreement that would outline the division of responsibility between Roscosmos and NASA when deorbiting the station, he added.