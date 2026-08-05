TRENDS Barometer, ICRC to launch region's first humanitarian index

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Barometer, part of TRENDS Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to conduct a series of public opinion surveys, specialised field surveys, and analytical studies.

The two parties also intend to launch the first index of its kind in the region dedicated to the sustainable monitoring and analysis of humanitarian developments and essential humanitarian needs.

The MoU was signed at TRENDS Dubai by Valentina Bernasconi, Head of the ICRC Delegation in the UAE, and Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Director of TRENDS Dubai.

Under the MoU, the two sides will jointly design and implement questionnaires and field studies to measure public opinion trends in communities affected by conflict and disasters, and identify the humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable groups.

Fahad Al-Mahri, General Manager of TRENDS Barometer, said that the two parties intend to launch an innovative index to measure public awareness of international humanitarian law among civilians in different countries. The index will also assess access to essential services, including healthcare, education, food, and shelter, in conflict zones, as well as track affected and displaced populations worldwide.

He explained that the index will be accompanied by in-depth analyses to help humanitarian organisations better direct assistance and allocate relief resources.

Bernasconi said the partnership will help maximise the impact of humanitarian and volunteer initiatives while supporting the development of emergency relief response mechanisms through data collection and public opinion measurement.

She added that the cooperation will also include the exchange of expertise in geospatial analysis and the use of artificial intelligence technologies to analyse big data and humanitarian consequences, thereby supporting the committee’s efforts in conflict-affected areas.