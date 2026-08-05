Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival draws more than 20,000 visitors

AJMAN, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival attracted more than 20,000 visitors, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for promoting the UAE's agricultural heritage and local produce.

Organised by the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, the festival ran from 30th July to 3rd August, and featured 62 exhibitors, 10 government entities and more than 48 cultural, educational and heritage activities.

The event received 484 entries across dates, honey, citrus fruit and other fruit competitions, while prizes and public draws exceeded AED1 million, reflecting efforts to encourage excellence among farmers and beekeepers and support the quality of local agricultural products.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said the festival has evolved into a national platform that supports farmers and local producers while preserving the UAE's agricultural heritage.

He said this year's edition recorded higher participation and expanded activities, creating opportunities for marketing, knowledge exchange and public engagement while introducing younger generations to the country's agricultural traditions.

The festival featured dates, honey and citrus fruit competitions, heritage activities, educational workshops, traditional performances and interactive programmes, alongside initiatives organised by government entities and national institutions.