Abu Dhabi Judicial Department records growth in alternative penalties to imprisonment

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has recorded significant growth in the use of alternative penalties to imprisonment for minor offences, with electronic monitoring orders rising by an average of 170 percent and community service measures increasing by 83.5 percent between 2023 and 2025.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, said the achievements reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, to develop an integrated judicial and correctional system in line with international best practice while reinforcing an approach that balances penalties with rehabilitation.

The figures were presented during the regular meeting of the ADJD's Committee on Correctional and Rehabilitation Policies, chaired by the Undersecretary, which reviewed performance indicators showing continued expansion in the use of community service measures.

Under the programme, offenders convicted of non-serious offences perform community service instead of serving custodial sentences, highlighting the effectiveness of efforts to broaden the use of these measures as a behavioural rehabilitation tool.

The committee also reviewed progress in the electronic monitoring system, which uses technology to monitor offenders' locations under a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, reinforcing the adoption of advanced technological solutions to support the justice system.

The committee said the measures have helped strengthen offender rehabilitation and reintegration into society while contributing to community safety.

The meeting concluded with the committee commending the efforts of strategic partners and relevant institutions, stressing that continued collaboration is essential to expanding effective rehabilitative measures, advancing the objectives of the judicial system and strengthening community safety and stability.