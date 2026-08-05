ADNOC Distribution delivers record H1 net profit of $568 million, up 59% YoY

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution delivered record first-half results, with net profit rising 59 percent year-on-year (YoY) to $568 million and reported EBITDA increased 39 percent to $786 million, reflecting strong operational performance and inventory gains during the period.

Underlying EBITDA increased 14 percent YoY to $603 million. Performance was supported by record fuel volumes, continued network expansion, inventory gains and sustained growth in the higher-margin non-fuel retail (NFR) segment.

Fuel volumes reached a record 7.75 billion litres, supported by network expansion, as well as resilient retail and commercial demand.

ADNOC Distribution’s fuel retail network, spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, increased to 1,045 service stations in H1, up 11 percent YoY.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said, “Despite a dynamic macroeconomic environment, ADNOC Distribution delivered another record performance in the first half of 2026, demonstrating the resilience of our diversified business model and the strength of our growth strategy.

"We are scaling higher-margin opportunities in non-fuel retail while continuing to strengthen our core fuel business. Building on our H1 momentum, we are accelerating innovation, expanding our digital revenue streams and progressing with the proposed acquisition of Shell Downstream South Africa – a major milestone in our international expansion journey. As we continue to shape the future of mobility, our focus remains on delivering exceptional customer experiences and creating sustainable shareholder value.”

ADNOC Distribution advanced its transformation into a future-focused mobility and convenience retail leader in H1 2026, launching the region’s largest electric vehicle (EV) mega-hub on the E11 highway between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The company’s E2GO charging network grew over 35 percent YoY in the first six months of this year, with volume of energy sold increasing by 2.1x compared to H1 2025. EVs charged by ADNOC Distribution travelled 27.4 million low-emission kilometres in H1 2026, representing 2x YoY growth.

ADNOC Distribution's NFR business remained a key driver of higher-margin growth in H1, with gross profit increasing by 12 percent supported by higher footfall, increased transactions and an expanded food and convenience offering.

The Hub by ADNOC, the Company’s pioneering roadside retail concept, supported NFR growth during the period. With a retail footprint three times larger than traditional service stations, The Hub by ADNOC’s locations are expected to deliver annual EBITDA of $30 million by 2030.

ADNOC Distribution is expanding its customer proposition through initiatives such as its strategic partnership in May to launch up to 200 quick-service restaurants (QSRs) from Americana Restaurants International’s portfolio across its network.

ADNOC Distribution launched Engage by ADNOC, the UAE’s first full-funnel retail media network operated by a mobility and convenience retailer, this July. Supported by ADNOC Group’s Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation (AIDT) programme, the platform aims to create a new data-driven, high-return revenue stream for ADNOC Distribution.

The company is also advancing more than 20 AI initiatives for key areas across the business, including customer engagement, with progress reflected in the ADNOC Rewards app approaching 2.8 million members in H1, supporting customer frequency and spend.

The company is advancing international expansion plans as it delivers on its 2024-28 strategy for long-term growth. ADNOC Distribution entered a definitive agreement this July for the proposed acquisition of Shell’s downstream business in South Africa at an implied enterprise value of $1 billion, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is anticipated to deliver an earnings-per-share uplift of 6 percent in the first full year after completion, expected in 2027, while supporting ADNOC Distribution’s ambition to transform into a leading global mobility retailer.

The Board approved a Q2 2026 dividend of 5.14 fils per share ($175 million), payable in September, in line with its policy to deliver $700 million annually or at least 75 percent of net profit, whichever is higher.

Upon the payout of Q2 2026 dividends, ADNOC Distribution will have delivered an estimated $5.8 billion (AED21.5 billion) in dividends since IPO.