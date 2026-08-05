Executive Phase of Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme launched

AJMAN, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Executive Council and Leader of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, announced the launch of the programme's executive phase, marking the start of its institutional implementation across government entities.

The move follows the completion of the programme's Enablement and Governance Committee; the organisation of the Executive Team; the announcement of the programme's launch; the issuance of the executive orders regulating the commencement of work and setting the applicable timelines, and the inventory of existing AI use cases across government entities.

Sheikh Humaid said the phase aims to translate the programme's objectives into practical applications that improve government performance, enhance public services and strengthen the Ajman Government's readiness for the future.

The executive phase begins with activating the work of the Enablement and Governance Committees and the Executive Team, naming the Programme's coordinators within government entities, conducting a comprehensive inventory of current AI use cases, and preparing the programme's unified operational framework.

The programme also seeks to standardise AI practices across government entities, strengthen knowledge sharing and promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

The Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme aims to launch 100 initiatives aligned with the eight pillars of Ajman Vision 2030 to improve government services and support the emirate's competitiveness.