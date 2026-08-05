MoHRE resolves 98.6% of labour disputes amicably in H1 2026

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Labour Market Services Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it resolved 185,793 labour disputes amicably in the first half of 2026, accounting for 98.6 percent of all recorded cases.

The ministry said 2,481 disputes, or 1.4 percent of the total, were referred to the courts.

These results are among the key achievements of the Ministry's Labour Market Services Sector and build on the continuous enhancements made to the labour dispute resolution system.

A key milestone in this progress is the ministry’s granted authority to adjudicate labour disputes involving claims of up to AED50,000. This measure has accelerated dispute resolution, reduced the burden on courts, and enabled claimants to obtain their entitlements more quickly.

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said, “The ministry continues to enhance the efficiency of its labour dispute resolution system through an integrated approach based on proactive solutions and effective resolution mechanisms that protect the rights of all parties to the employment relationship."

He noted that the ministry remains committed to resolving complaints within prescribed timeframes, while prioritising amicable settlements through strengthened complaint-handling processes staffed by specialised legal professionals.

He added that the upgraded Wage Protection System has played a central role in reducing the causes of labour disputes by strengthening proactive monitoring of employers’ compliance with wage payment requirements, and by identifying delays or violations at an early stage.

The labour dispute resolution framework and the Wage Protection System are integrated with the ministry’s wider digital and regulatory systems to enhance the monitoring of employers’ compliance and support data-driven decision-making.

MoHRE said employers and employees can submit labour complaints and seek advice through its Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre (80084) or via its website and smart app.