Mubadala leads $250 million funding round for Moove to expand autonomous mobility

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Moove, the global mobility company building the operating layer for autonomous mobility, today announced it has raised $250 million at a $2.1 billion valuation in a Series C funding round led by Mubadala Investment Company and co-led by Woven Capital, Toyota’s Growth Fund, and Ion Pacific.

The round also brings in BlueCrest Capital Management and Sona Capital, further strengthening the depth of Moove’s institutional backing, alongside the likes of BlackRock, MUFG, Franklin Templeton, Uber, Left Lane, Square Associates, The Latest Ventures, and the Ontario Power Generation Pension Plan, supporting Moove’s next phase of growth.

The funding will support the expansion of Moove’s autonomous vehicle business, including autonomous fleet ownership and robotics-first depot infrastructure “Nests”, where autonomous fleets are charged, serviced, maintained and orchestrated for continuous operation.

The funds will also be used to support new market launches globally. As part of this expansion, Moove expects to grow its autonomous vehicle workforce by more than 220 percent by the end of the year, increasing from around 150 employees today to around 500.

Scaling autonomous mobility requires more than vehicle technology alone. It depends on access to capital, fleet ownership, charging infrastructure, maintenance, operational orchestration systems, and 24/7 city-level execution.

Moove is building that infrastructure layer, enabling autonomous mobility to transition from breakthrough capability to large-scale transportation networks.

Since 2020, Moove has built the capital, fleet and operations platform required to deploy and manage productive human driven ride-hail mobility assets at scale.

Today, the company employs 3,300 people globally, and operates approximately 42,000 vehicles across 29 cities in 13 countries, making it one of the largest ride-hailing fleets in the world. It has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, including Kovi in Brazil and Tokyo Taxi in Japan, and has grown to $420 million ARR.

Ladi Delano, Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Advisory Board Chairman of Moove, said, “Every major technology revolution becomes an infrastructure race. The internet required data centres. AI required compute. Autonomy requires fleets, charging, maintenance, data systems and 24/7 operations in every city - and that is what Moove is building. In our view, as autonomy scales, infrastructure ownership and operations will define the category leaders. We are building to be one of them."

He added, "From our anchor in the UAE, and backed by long-term strategic capital, Moove now has the platform to help take autonomy from breakthrough technology to everyday transportation. This is not a departure from our mission; it is the fullest expression of it.”

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director of Diversified Assets, UAE Investments Platform at Mubadala, said, “As autonomous mobility moves from innovation to scaled deployment, the infrastructure supporting it becomes increasingly important. Moove is building an integrated operating platform that combines fleet ownership, operational capability, and technology to support the next phase of growth in autonomous mobility.

"This is particularly important for the UAE. Mubadala is investing in enabling infrastructure and scalable platforms like Moove that support economic diversification and strengthen the UAE’s role as a hub for advanced technologies. Since Mubadala’s initial investment three years ago, Moove has been a great partner, and we are glad to continue partnering with Moove in its next phase of growth.”

Betty Lee, Principal at Woven Capital (Toyota’s Growth Fund), said, "Moove has demonstrated an exceptional ability to execute across markets, building a global platform across traditional and autonomous vehicle fleets. The next wave of mobility is an infrastructure problem as much as a software one, and Moove is building the foundational layer to solve it. Few companies at this stage have proven they can move with the speed and operational excellence that Moove has demonstrated across so many markets."

Michael Joseph, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Ion Pacific Limited, said, “We’ve partnered with the Moove team for more than five years, and their execution has consistently impressed us. As autonomous mobility moves from possibility to reality, Moove is building a critical infrastructure layer for the sector - one that is complex, adaptive and essential to scaling AVs. We’re excited to be part of that journey.”