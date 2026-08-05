Land Forces Commander visits Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival 2026

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General Yousef Mayouf Al Halami, Commander of the Land Forces, visited the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, where he reviewed the festival's educational, technology, awareness, sports and entertainment programmes for students of different age groups.

The tour included the Security Camp, workshops organised by the Higher Colleges of Technology, programmes presented by the UAE Cyber Security Council, the artificial intelligence and innovation pavilion, and a number of exhibitions and workshops hosted by national organisations covering education, training, national identity, heritage, civil defence and volunteer work.

Al Halami also toured the sports city and recreational facilities and was briefed on programmes designed to develop young people's skills and promote innovation, technology and sports.

More than 30 national, academic, security, sports and community organisations are taking part in the festival, offering more than 3,000 workshops and specialised programmes. The festival runs until 23rd August.