Number of retail outlets connected to Digital Tourist VAT Refund System reaches more than 19,300

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has confirmed that the Digital Tourist VAT Refund System continues to expand across the UAE, delivering strong operational results during the first half of 2026.

The number of retail outlets registered with the Authority and electronically connected to the system rose by 5.9% to approximately 19,340 outlets by the end of June 2026, compared with 18,260 outlets at the end of the first half of 2025.

The FTA added that 449 retail outlets were connected to the system during the first six months of 2026, compared with 697 outlets during the same period last year. This brought the total number of outlets connected to the system over the past two and a half years to 2,983.

The number of self-service kiosks for tourist VAT refunds reached 100 by the end of the first half of 2026, compared with 93 at the end of the first half of 2025. This reflects the addition of seven kiosks, representing an annual increase of 7.5% between the end of June 2025 and the end of June 2026.

A total of 23 kiosks were added during the past two and a half years. These kiosks are available at various shopping centres and hotels, as well as at points of departure for tourists leaving the UAE.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said, “The Authority is committed to the continuous development of its systems and services, including the Digital Tourist VAT Refund System. We continue to introduce new measures to enhance the process of registering retailers in the system by introducing new features that further simplify registration through a system that is considered the most advanced of its kind globally and operates through fully digital processes.”

He added, “Continuous enhancements to the system have further strengthened its performance. Within minutes, tourists can complete their transactions, receive a digital invoice and submit it directly through the system before leaving the UAE. They can also use one of the self-service kiosks available at all departure points covered by the system, as well as at numerous hotels and shopping centres, to complete their VAT refund process quickly and easily.”

He emphasised that the Authority is adopting ambitious plans to continue expanding its digital transformation efforts and delivering tax services in line with government directions aimed at continuously enhancing the efficiency and quality of services, fostering a business-friendly environment and establishing a pioneering, future-ready government experience.

The FTA noted that citizens from five countries accounted for the largest number of beneficiaries of the Tourist Tax Refund Service this year: India, the Russian Federation, Turkey, China and the United States of America.

The Authority added that the Tourist VAT Refund Service has undergone several developments in recent months to further improve the customer experience and enhance service efficiency.

The Noon e-commerce platform was incorporated into the system, enabling tourists to claim VAT refunds on eligible online purchases while they are in the UAE. This initiative is the first of its kind globally and forms part of the Federal Tax Authority’s plan, implemented in collaboration with Planet, the approved system operator, to expand the range of platforms and online retailers registered with the Authority and increase the categories of beneficiaries of this pioneering service.

The Authority also explained that the enhanced version of Planet’s smart application was launched during the current year. The application now supports 12 languages, including English, following the introduction of 11 additional languages.

This further improves accessibility to the service for a diverse international visitor base. The application also adopted the official UAE dirham symbol.