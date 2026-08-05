Abu Dhabi positioned to join global hydrogen economy race as it enjoys competitive advantages

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) today released its June 2026 report, Abu Dhabi's Positioning in the Hydrogen Economy, which identifies Abu Dhabi as one of the most strategically advantaged territories in the global hydrogen race.

The report, produced by the Chamber’s Business Intelligence Department, comes at a time of global recalibration in hydrogen ambitions, as global policy uncertainty slows progress in several markets. In contrast, Abu Dhabi is advancing from policy commitments to operational projects, supported by strong fundamentals and targeted investments.

The report finds that the UAE benefits from a unique combination of structural advantages, including abundant solar resources, efficient electricity infrastructure, strong industrial capabilities, and low cost of capital.

Accordingly, the UAE is projected to have one of lowest Levelised Cost of Hydrogen and ammonia by 2030, supporting its role as a key exporter to early demand centres such as the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

Abu Dhabi, as the UAE's hydrogen spearhead, has set a 2031 production target of 1.4 Mt/year of low-carbon hydrogen.

The report highlights a global strategic shift away from only exporting pure hydrogen toward higher-value derivatives such as green ammonia, methanol, synthetic fuels, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Abu Dhabi is actively positioning itself along this value chain through multiple initiatives:

• Development of methanol and SAF projects using green hydrogen and captured CO₂

• Exploration of e-methane production and bunkering infrastructure

• Expansion into green ammonia and synthetic fuels

• These initiatives could unlock billion dirhams in unrealised export potential by 2029, alongside job creation and emissions reductions.

Despite strong global momentum, the report notes that around 12% of low-carbon hydrogen projects have secured confirmed customers.

In that regard, Abu Dhabi is demonstrating a viable delivery model through “customer-aligned projects”:

• The EMSTEEL–Masdar green steel pilot (MENA’s first hydrogen-based steel project) is already operational

• Offtake agreements have been signed with Modon and Aldar to supply green steel to sustainable construction projects

The report underscores that long-term offtake agreements—particularly in sectors capable of absorbing the green premium—are essential to accelerate investment and scale the hydrogen economy.

The findings come at a moment of significant global recalibration in hydrogen ambitions, with Abu Dhabi's progress standing in marked contrast to the headwinds faced by many competing producers.

Beyond production and derivatives, the report identifies a near-term commercial opportunity in exporting hydrogen-related technologies and equipment to global projects.

Abu Dhabi's industrial zones — including KEZAD— and logistics infrastructure at Khalifa Port position the emirate as a manufacturing and re-export hub.

Estimated export potential by 2029 spans green hydrogen production equipment (around AED2.3 billion), port infrastructure components (around AED1.2 billion), and blending projects (around AED1.3 billion). Promising export destinations include China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. In 2023, ADNOC, John Cockerill Hydrogen, and Strata Manufacturing signed an agreement to produce electrolysers in the UAE for domestic use and export — a regional first.

The report forms part of ADCCI’s broader effort to deliver data-driven intelligence that supports private sector growth and advances Abu Dhabi’s long term economic diversification objectives.