UXE Group signs strategic partnership agreement with South Africa’s NASCENT Group

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UXE Group has signed a strategic partnership agreement with South Africa’s NASCENT Group in the presence of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, in a move that reflects the Group’s commitment to expanding its international partnerships and strengthening collaboration in future-focused sectors.

The agreement builds on a previous official visit by UXE Group to the Republic of South Africa.

The visit resulted in the establishment of strategic relationships with leading organisations and companies, culminating in the signing of this agreement with NASCENT Group. This milestone reflects the success of joint efforts to transform promising opportunities into strategic partnerships that advance innovation, digital transformation, and smart solutions between the two countries.

The agreement aims to establish a long-term strategic partnership between the two parties, enabling the development and implementation of innovative projects across key sectors, including digital transformation, innovation, advanced security solutions, smart cities, and smart mobility. It also seeks to explore joint investment and technology opportunities that support sustainable development and keep pace with the rapid evolution of the digital economy.

Al Zeyoudi said, "The cooperation agreement between the UAE's UXE Group and South Africa's NASCENT represents a model for private sector-led strategic partnerships that foster innovation and accelerate digital transformation. It also reflects the growing confidence in Emirati talent and companies and their capacity to expand into global markets and establish a meaningful presence in future technology sectors."

He added, "This agreement underscores the UAE's commitment to strengthening its economic ties with African nations by empowering the private sector to forge strategic partnerships that serve shared interests and enhance economic integration."

Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of UXE Group, said, "This partnership with NASCENT Group marks a strategic milestone in UXE Group’s international expansion journey and reflects our vision of building high-value alliances with partners who bring complementary expertise and capabilities to develop innovative solutions for the industries of the future. We believe that collaboration between the UAE and South Africa presents significant opportunities for knowledge exchange, accelerated adoption of advanced technologies, and the development of pioneering projects in digital transformation, smart cities, and advanced security solutions. Through this partnership, we aim to create sustainable value for both parties while meeting the evolving needs of regional and global markets."

This partnership aligns with UXE Group’s vision to expand its regional and international presence by collaborating with strategic partners that possess advanced expertise in technology and intelligent solutions. It is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen technical cooperation, and unlock new opportunities to develop integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of markets across the Middle East and Africa.