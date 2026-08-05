DGR boosts diplomatic skills for leaders from 13 Sharjah entities

SHARJAH, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, has delivered a new edition of its specialised Diplomatic Protocol and Etiquette programme, bringing together leaders from 13 government and semi-governmental entities.

The initiative aims to strengthen official representation and enhance collaboration with regional and international partners.

Held on 3 and 4 August at the House of Wisdom, the programme reflects DGR's commitment to developing government leadership and to preparing senior officials to represent Sharjah confidently and professionally in official and diplomatic engagements. Building on the specialised training programme launched in 2026, the latest edition reinforces best practice in diplomatic protocol and etiquette and supports Sharjah's expanding regional and international engagement.

The programme was attended by senior government leaders, including Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice Chairperson of Sharjah Women Sports; Dr Saeed Abdullah bin Yaarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; Hessa Abdullah Al Shamsi, Director of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; and Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Participants also included directors of government authorities, departments and administrations, as well as senior officials from Sharjah Media City, BEEAH, Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Family and Community Council, Sharjah Police and the DGR.

Commenting on the programme, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah, said, "Interpersonal skills are an extension of institutional capability. They shape how organisations are perceived, influence the quality of communication, and help build trust with partners. Mastering protocol and etiquette, understanding cultural differences and managing official engagements professionally all strengthen institutional representation and lay the foundation for lasting, effective partnerships."

He added, "Our collaboration with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reflects our belief that excellence in official representation is built on continuous learning and professional development. Through this programme, we are equipping government leaders with the confidence, skills and cultural awareness to represent Sharjah to the highest professional standards, to strengthen the emirate's international profile, and to build partnerships that support its long-term development ambitions."

The two-day programme enhanced participants' understanding of diplomatic protocol and etiquette through practical, interactive learning. Topics covered official meetings, ceremonies and events, organising official visits, receiving delegations and dignitaries, and professional communication and diplomatic conduct.

Participants also explored communication in diplomatic and multicultural environments, focusing on cultural awareness and relationship management. Presentations, discussions, case studies, group work and practical exercises enabled participants to apply protocol principles to real-world government scenarios.

Following the previous edition, which trained 21 senior officials, the latest cohort comprised 20 participants from 13 government and semi-governmental entities. The programme has now equipped a total of 41 officials across Sharjah with specialised diplomatic protocol training. DGR plans to further expand the initiative, enabling more government entities to benefit from its practical leadership development programme.