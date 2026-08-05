GCC-Stat: $7.55bn bottled water market, desalination expansion boost GCC water security indicators

MUSCAT, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Data from the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) indicate continued improvement in water-sector indicators across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The GCC bottled water market reached approximately $7.55 billion in 2024, continuing to expand at an annual rate of 11%, driven by growing demand for bottled water, greater health awareness and increased investment in the sector.

In the area of water-resource management, the volume of collected wastewater treated rose by 98.4% in 2024, reflecting the progress made by GCC states in water reuse and the application of circular-economy practices. These efforts contribute to conserving water resources and enhancing environmental sustainability.

Desalinated water production across the GCC also increased by 4.8% compared with 2023, reaffirming the region’s continued reliance on desalination technologies as one of its most important strategic sources for meeting rising water demand, particularly given the limited availability of natural water resources.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of groundwater abstraction declined by 3% over the past nine years, while the share of renewable water resources increased to 25.5% in 2024. These developments reflect a GCC-wide shift towards the sustainable management of water resources and reduced pressure on groundwater reserves.

In terms of natural resources, rainfall across the GCC states increased by 43.8% in 2024 compared with the long-term average for the period 1980–2009. This provides opportunities to strengthen water security through the expansion of rainwater-harvesting projects, groundwater recharge and greater utilisation of conventional water resources.

Collectively, these indicators underscore the GCC states’ continued adoption of integrated water-management policies based on diversifying supply sources, expanding water reuse, developing desalination technologies and conserving natural resources.

These measures support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and enhance the region’s ability to address the challenges associated with water scarcity.