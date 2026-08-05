DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have concluded its seven-week “Shade and Reward” initiative, delivering humanitarian assistance, health awareness and safety education to workers across multiple labour accommodation sites in Dubai, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting one of the community’s most important workforce groups.

The initiative, organised by the Positive Spirit Council, brought support directly to workers at their places of employment, combining humanitarian outreach with health and security awareness in line with the UAE’s vision of placing people at the heart of sustainable development.

The closing event, held in Al Qusais, brought together 1,275 workers, who received meals, umbrellas, juices and refreshments in an atmosphere that reflected the UAE’s values of compassion, solidarity and community responsibility.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mona Khalifa Hammad, Member of the Federal National Council, who praised the initiative as a leading example of sustainable community engagement that combines humanitarian, educational and health support while reaching workers directly at their workplaces.

She said the initiative demonstrates that Dubai Police’s role extends beyond maintaining security to becoming a genuine partner in enhancing quality of life and strengthening social responsibility.

Hammad also commended the Positive Spirit Council, Dubai Police departments, strategic partners and volunteers for their collective efforts throughout the seven-week campaign, noting that the initiative positively impacted thousands of workers while reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in humanitarian work.

The initiative was organised in cooperation with the General Department of Human Rights, the General Department of Traffic, Al Qusais Police Station, the Victim Care Centre represented by the Criminal Community Support Section, the General Department of Community Happiness, the General Department of Operations, and the “Thank You for Your Volunteering” team.

Dubai Police’s Health Centre also participated by delivering awareness sessions presented by Dr Ammar Shaker Al Bahindi, focusing on the dangers of heat exhaustion, recognising symptoms, preventive measures, the importance of staying hydrated, observing rest breaks, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours and following the UAE’s midday work ban.

Workers also received guidance on healthy nutrition, adequate rest, early reporting of heat related symptoms, occupational health and safety practices and how to contact the relevant authorities when assistance is required, helping create safer and healthier working environments.

Fatima Ahmad Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the success of the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment, together with its partners, to embedding sustainable community work in line with the leadership’s vision of placing people first.

She said the initiative was more than a series of events, describing it as a humanitarian journey carrying a message of appreciation for every worker contributing to the UAE’s continued development.

“We sought to combine humanitarian support with health and security awareness because protecting people begins with caring for them, listening to them and reaching them where they work,” she said.