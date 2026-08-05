On behalf of UAE President, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi attends official opening ceremony of Games of the Future 2026 in Astana

ASTANA, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, attended the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2026, hosted in the Kazakh capital, Astana, as head of the UAE delegation.

The UAE’s participation at the Games is a direct extension of the prominent role established during its hosting of the previous edition in Abu Dhabi, a milestone event solidifying the UAE’s standing as an active partner in developing phygital sports.

The 2025 tournament also expanded the global dialogue on the future of sports and accelerated the adoption of new, tech-driven athletic models that empower athletes and create fresh opportunities for future generations.

The UAE delegation participated in the World Phygital Summit, a key event of the tournament that brought together government officials, sports leaders and technology experts from around the world.

The Summit focused on discussing the future of phygital sports, the role of governments in developing supportive frameworks and policies and best practices in leveraging technology to build sports ecosystems tailored to the aspirations of youth across the globe.

During his address at the Summit, Dr Al Falasi emphasised the UAE’s firm belief that the future of sports lies at the intersection of human talent, innovation and technology, noting that this synergy makes phygital sports one of the most promising avenues to equip a new generation with the physical and digital skills necessary to lead the sports sector.

He stated, "Building on our experience hosting the Games of the Future in Abu Dhabi, we continue to work alongside our international partners to develop a more future-ready sporting ecosystem; one anchored in innovation and youth empowerment with the aim of strengthening international partnerships to accelerate the development and sustainable growth of this sector."

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi and the accompanying UAE delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with sports officials and leaders from several participating nations, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Belarus and Russia.

The discussions explored avenues to enhance joint cooperation to develop phygital sports and the Games of the Future, alongside initiatives aimed at expanding sports participation among youth.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports; Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Dr. Abdullah bin Sultan, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; and Essa Mohammed Shareef, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council.