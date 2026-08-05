IHC reports strong H1 2026 performance, with revenue rising 34.5% to AED64.9 billion, profit after tax

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC today announced its financial results for the six-month period ended 30th June 2026. IHC reported revenue of AED64.9 billion, representing an increase of 34.5% year-on-year, while profit after tax reached AED26.2 billion, compared with AED8.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Gross profit increased by 41.0% to AED16.8 billion, and earnings per share rose to AED8.21.

According to a press statement issued by the company today, the results reflect continued growth across several of the Group’s operating sectors, alongside the contribution from IHC’s investment activities and active portfolio management.

Revenue growth was led by Energy and Mining, Hospitality and Leisure, Real Estate and Construction, Financial Services and Technology.

Highlights

• Revenue increased 34.5% to AED64.9 billion.

• Gross profit increased 41.0% to AED16.8 billion.

• Profit before tax reached AED28.0 billion, an increase of 180.2%.

• Profit after tax reached AED26.2 billion, an increase of 195.6%1.

• Earnings per share increased to AED8.21.

• Return on equity improved to 22.4%.

• Total assets increased to AED 469.7 billion.

• Total equity increased to AED 268.3 billion.

• Cash and bank balances remained substantial at AED 72.9 billion.

Segment Performance

IHC’s revenue growth was supported by contributions from across its diversified portfolio:

• Real Estate and Construction remained the Group’s largest revenue contributor, generating AED 20.9 billion, an increase of 10.4%, supported by development activity and new project launches.

• Marine and Dredging generated AED 14.7 billion in revenue, representing growth of 4.5%, as the Group continued to execute projects across regional and international markets.

• Energy and Mining revenue increased to AED 12.3 billion, driven by the expansion of minerals, metals, hydrocarbons and crude-oil trading activities.

• Hospitality and Leisure revenue more than doubled to AED5.2 billion, while Financial Services revenue increased by 62.8% to AED 3.0 billion.

• Food revenue grew by 26.9% to AED3.4 billion, and Technology revenue increased by 35.2% to AED1.9 billion.

Profit after tax was also supported by investment income generated within the Financial Services segment. The contribution reflects IHC’s operating model as an investment holding company, under which value is created through identifying opportunities, managing investments actively and executing strategic initiatives at appropriate points in the investment cycle.

Financial Position

IHC maintained a strong financial position during the period. Total assets increased by 9.6% to AED 469.7 billion, while total equity rose by 7.0% to AED 268.3 billion. Owner’s equity increased by 8.6% to AED 165.9 billion.

Cash and bank balances stood at AED 72.9 billion at the end of June 2026.

Total debt increased to AED 99.8 billion, reflecting financing raised to support the Group’s investment programme, including two USD 1 billion hybrid-note issuances. During the period, IHC deployed approximately AED14.0 billion into associates, joint ventures, financial assets and real-estate properties.

Despite the increase in investment activity, IHC maintained a quick ratio of 2.7 times and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 times. The Group believes this provides sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to support existing businesses while evaluating new opportunities selectively.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented, “Our first-half results reflect the sustained efforts of our teams and portfolio companies, as well as investment decisions made over a number of years. We are encouraged by the growth achieved across several of our operating sectors and by the continued development of IHC’s international investment platform. The increase in profit also reflects the nature of IHC’s business model as an investment holding company, where returns are generated through a combination of operating performance, disciplined capital allocation and active portfolio management."