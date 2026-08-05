Dubai Municipality begins implementation of Dubai Creek Lights project to create world-class nighttime destination

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Municipality has begun implementing the Dubai Creek Lights project.

With an investment of AED80 million, the project will create an integrated visual and urban experience extending across eight kilometres of Dubai Creek. It will highlight the area’s historical, architectural and cultural identity while strengthening its position as a world-class nighttime destination.

The project forms part of Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to enhance urban landmarks and public spaces, improve quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position as the world’s best city to live, work and visit. It will celebrate the Creek’s heritage through a distinctive nighttime experience that showcases its landmarks and brings greater vibrancy to its waterfronts and public spaces after sunset.

The project also follows Dubai’s recognition as the World’s Most Beautiful City at Night for 2026, based on a global study assessing criteria including safety, the quality of the nighttime urban experience, the diversity of evening attractions, the availability of dedicated public spaces and the visual appeal of the urban environment.

Dubai Creek Lights reflects the emirate’s continued commitment to developing innovative urban experiences that enhance quality of life and enrich the experiences of residents and visitors. The project covers six key areas and features more than 5,000 lighting units, with the lighting scheme visible from more than 1,500 feet above ground level. The areas comprise Creek Quay, the Creek Promenade at the Gold Souq, the Creek entrance at Infinity Bridge, Al Shindagha Historic District, Bur Dubai Souq, and Al Seef Marina.

An innovative lighting system will strengthen the visual identity of each area while highlighting the distinctive character of the Creek’s waterfronts, historic districts, traditional markets and architectural landmarks.

The project incorporates sustainable lighting solutions designed to minimise environmental impacts on marine life, balancing the enhancement of the urban landscape with the protection of the Creek’s natural ecosystem.

The works will also include upgrades to the lighting of promenades, Creek entrances, building façades and waterfront walkways. These improvements will create a safe, attractive and vibrant public realm that supports the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Creek has served throughout the emirate’s history as a vital artery for trade and commerce and as the starting point of Dubai’s urban and economic development. It remains a landmark that has witnessed defining moments in the city’s growth and transformation. Through the Dubai Creek Lights project, we are bringing part of that journey back to life along its banks. The project will celebrate the Creek’s cultural heritage, showcase its urban identity and present it through a distinctive nighttime experience for residents and visitors. It reflects our commitment to making Dubai the world’s most beautiful and attractive city through an urban vision that preserves local identity while embracing advanced urban solutions.”

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Creek Lights is a landmark project that will transform the Creek into an exceptional nighttime destination combining architectural beauty, history and culture. The project will deliver an integrated lighting system using advanced technologies and engineering solutions tailored to the architectural and heritage characteristics of each area. The lighting has been designed to highlight waterfronts, traditional markets and historic buildings while ensuring visual comfort, enhancing pedestrian safety and elevating the overall nighttime experience.”

The project will enhance the cultural and aesthetic value of Dubai Creek and reinforce its position as one of the emirate’s most significant historical, cultural and economic landmarks.

For decades, ships and traditional trading dhows relied on the lights along the Creek’s banks to guide their journeys as they transported goods and supported Dubai’s trade. Through the project, light will return with a contemporary purpose, creating a new urban experience in the heart of Dubai while supporting commercial and tourism activity along the waterfront.

The Dubai Creek Lights project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027. It forms part of Dubai Municipality’s portfolio of transformative projects to develop waterfronts and public spaces into integrated global destinations that support tourism, economic growth and quality of life.