Ammar bin Humaid, Ethiopian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

AJMAN, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the UAE, at his office in the Ruler’s Court.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid welcomed the guest, who paid a courtesy call on His Highness, and wished him continued success in carrying out his diplomatic duties.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for cooperation and ways to strengthen bilateral relations in a manner that serves their shared interests across various fields.

For his part, the Ambassador commended the remarkable development and comprehensive progress witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular across all sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Sheikh Mohammed bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Zerihun Megersa Jimma, Consul General of the Republic of Ethiopia in Dubai, as well as Misael Lemma and Eyob Belachew from the Department of Political and Public Diplomatic Affairs.