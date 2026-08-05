Arab Ministerial Committee on Jerusalem calls for international action against Israeli violations

AMMAN, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with coordinating international action to address illegal Israeli policies and measures in occupied Jerusalem convened today in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The meeting was chaired by Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and attended by several Arab foreign ministers and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy.

Addressing the meeting, Fahmy said Jerusalem was facing escalating threats as a result of Israeli attempts to alter the city’s historical, legal and demographic status quo.

He warned that Israel was seeking to transform the conflict from a political dispute into a religious confrontation and called for coordinated Arab and international diplomatic, legal and media action to address these policies.

He also stressed the importance of supporting the steadfastness of Jerusalem’s Palestinian residents and strengthening their presence in the city.

The committee also discussed the latest developments in Jerusalem, Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites, settlement expansion, and measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo.

It also reviewed ways to coordinate Arab action internationally, support the steadfastness of Jerusalem’s Palestinian residents, and strengthen efforts to protect the city’s identity and holy sites.