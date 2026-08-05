Arab Parliament President urges international action to halt Israeli violations in Gaza, West Bank

CAIRO, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take urgent action to halt Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Al Yamahi said the targeting of hospitals, homes and tents sheltering displaced people constituted war crimes and a violation of international law.

In a statement issued today, he said the continued Israeli escalation in the West Bank, settlement expansion and forced displacement demonstrated ongoing attempts to impose illegal realities on the ground, undermining prospects for peace and stability in the region.

The Arab Parliament President called for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, a transition to the second phase of the peace plan, the opening of all crossings and guarantees for the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

He also called for accountability and for extremist settler organisations to be added to international terrorism lists.