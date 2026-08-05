Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives African Union Commission High Representative for Mali and the Sahel

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, today received Dr. Mamadou Tangara, High Representative of the African Union Commission (AUC) for Mali and the Sahel, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the African Union to support efforts to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Sahel region. They also reviewed the latest regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting African efforts aimed at reinforcing security and stability, in line with the country’s approach of strengthening partnerships and collaboration with countries and regional institutions to advance the aspirations of African peoples for development and prosperity.

He also commended the African Union’s role in promoting dialogue and regional cooperation, emphasising the importance of continued coordination with regional and international partners to support African efforts to address the challenges facing the Sahel region.

For his part, Dr. Mamadou Tangara expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s role in advancing development and stability in Africa and commended its partnership with the African Union. He also emphasised the importance of continued cooperation in areas of shared priority to enhance security and sustainable development in the Sahel region.