MoFA receives copy of credentials of Ambassador of Kingdom of Belgium

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Rik Van Droogenbroeck, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the United Arab Emirates.

Alshamsi wished the new Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and affirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Kingdom of Belgium in a manner that advances the shared interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

For his part, Rik Van Droogenbroeck commended the UAE's distinguished regional and international standing under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and expressed his aspiration to further strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields.