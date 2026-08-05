Aramex's net profit at AED 64 million in H1 2026

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Aramex (DFM: ARMX) today announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and first half (H1) ending 30 June 2026.

For the first half of 2026, EBIT increased by 46% to AED 139 million, with EBIT margin expanding to 4.1% from 3.1% compared with normalized H1 2025 results, while net profit reached AED 64 million, compared with normalised net profit of AED 33 million in H1 2025, reflecting stronger operating performance across the business and the measurable contribution of Accelerate28 initiatives.

Aramex’s revenue growth accelerated materially in Q2 2026, with Group revenues increasing 22% YoY to AED 1.83 billion, representing the Company's highest quarterly revenue in Aramex’s history. May and June each delivered record monthly revenues, lifting H1 2026 Group revenues to AED 3.43 billion, an increase of 12% compared with H1 last year.

For the first half of 2026, EBIT increased by 46% to AED 139 million.

EBIT grew by 173% to AED 87 million compared with normalised Q2 2025 EBIT, while net profit increased seven-fold to AED 47 million compared with normalized Q2 2025 net profit.

The strong performance was led by Freight Forwarding, which achieved the highest quarterly revenue in Aramex's history. Growth was supported by strong customer demand, pricing discipline and the Company's diversified multimodal offering.

Despite continued disruption across the region, Aramex leveraged its agile operating model and flexible network to respond quickly to evolving customer requirements while maintaining the highest standard of services across its operations.