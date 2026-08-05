Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi launches Qudwati programme

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has launched Qudwati programme as part of its ongoing efforts to provide Emirati youth with the knowledge and skills that broaden their perspectives and strengthen their ability to make informed decisions across their personal, social, and professional lives.

The programme serves as an interactive opportunity that connects Emirati youth with experienced professionals and retirees through dialogue sessions and interactive workshops, enabling participants to learn from real-life experiences and benefit from accumulated knowledge and expertise, while strengthening intergenerational connections and facilitating the transfer of knowledge, practical and life experience.

Qudwati seeks to enhance young people's self-confidence, enhance their critical thinking and decision-making skills, reinforce the values of national identity and social responsibility, and raise awareness of the importance of family life and building stable families. It also enables participants to benefit from the experiences of previous generations in navigating the various stages and challenges of life.

During its pilot phase, the programme is built around three main themes: character development and psychological resilience, analytical thinking and financial decision-making, and choosing a life partner and preparing for married life. It is delivered in collaboration with strategic partners, including Medeem, the National Academy for Childhood Development, the National Initiative for Financial Sustainability and Wellbeing - Zoud, the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, and the Department of Government Enablement.

The programme will commence in September 2026 and run for two months. To be eligible, applicants must be Emirati nationals residing in Abu Dhabi, aged between 18 and 24, and committed to actively participating in all programme sessions. Participants are also expected to complete the programme's pre- and post-assessment activities to support the measurement of its overall impact.

Dr. Laila Al Hayas, Executive Director of the Family and Child Welfare Sector at the Department of Community Development, said: “The launch of Qudwati programme reflects the UAE leadership’s vision of investing in people, empowering young people to play a vital role in the nation’s development, and building a cohesive society rooted in national values while benefiting from the wealth of experience within the community.

By creating meaningful opportunities for knowledge exchange between generations, the programme contributes to preparing a generation of young people who are more confident, aware, and capable of making responsible decisions throughout their personal, social, and professional lives.”

At the Department of Community Development, we are committed to designing initiatives that respond to the evolving needs of society and contribute to enhancing the quality of life of individuals and families. Through this programme, we provide an engaging platform for dialogue, learning, and the exchange of experience, while helping young people develop a deeper understanding of the importance of family, building stable relationships, and embracing the values of responsibility and cohesion within society, Dr Layla Added.

She further noted that experienced professionals and retirees represent a valuable national asset, possessing a wealth of knowledge and lived experience that can inspire and guide younger generations, broaden their perspectives, and help them navigate life's opportunities and challenges. She emphasised that the programme will strengthen sustainable connections between generations, reinforce social cohesion, promote national identity and social responsibility, and empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the continued development of Abu Dhabi's community.

The Department of Community Development invites eligible Emirati youth to register for the programme. Successful applicants will be contacted following the close of the registration period.

To know more about the programme and for register, please visit: ttps://www.addcd.gov.ae/Qudwati