DMCC announces 9% growth in Indian companies

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) --Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced that its Indian business community has surpassed 4,080 companies, following the addition of more than 330 Indian businesses over the past 12 months, representing growth of 9% in the past 12 months.

India is now DMCC's largest international business community, accounting for more than 15% of its member base. The milestone was announced during DMCC's latest Made For Trade Live roadshow in Pune and Mumbai, where DMCC engaged business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs on opportunities to expand internationally through Dubai.

The announcement comes as economic ties between the UAE and India continue to strengthen. Since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) entered into force in 2022, bilateral trade has grown by almost 37%, surpassing USD 100 billion last year for the first time. Non-oil trade exceeded USD 65 billion, achieving the original CEPA target five years ahead of schedule, with the UAE and India now targeting USD 200 billion in bilateral trade by 2032.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “The UAE and India have built one of the world’s fastest-growing economic partnerships, and the continued expansion of our Indian business community reflects that momentum. Today, more than 4,080 Indian companies have chosen DMCC as their international base, representing 9% growth over the past 12 months, making India our largest overseas business community.

From technology and finance to precious stones, precious metals, maritime services, and agri-commodities, Indian businesses are increasingly using Dubai as a platform to expand internationally. As our two countries work towards the shared ambition of USD 200 billion in bilateral trade by 2032, we see significant opportunities to deepen trade, investment, and commercial collaboration.”

The Pune and Mumbai events brought together 250 business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities for international expansion through Dubai. Discussions focused on the changing dynamics of global trade, the strengthening UAE-India economic relationship, and how Indian businesses can use Dubai as a strategic base to expand into some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

India remains one of DMCC's most strategic markets, with Indian companies active across many of the district's specialised ecosystems, including technology, precious stones, precious metals, energy and agri-commodities. The continued growth of the Indian business community reflects the deepening commercial relationship between the UAE and India and the increasing number of Indian companies choosing Dubai as their international growth platform.

DMCC's Made For Trade Live roadshows play a central role in attracting businesses to Dubai by demonstrating the commercial advantages of establishing within DMCC's international business district. Home to over 26,000 member companies, DMCC accounts for 15% of Dubai's annual foreign direct investment and 7% of its GDP, providing businesses with the specialised ecosystems, infrastructure and global connectivity needed to compete and grow internationally.