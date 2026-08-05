23 athletes to represent UAE National Team in Adult division at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, will begin its adult division campaign on Thursday as the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship enters a decisive stage at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

After an impressive start that has seen the UAE collect 52 medals across the Under-14, Under-16, Under 18 and Under-21 categories, the spotlight now shifts to the senior athletes, with a 23-member squad set to compete across 13 weight divisions as the hosts continue their pursuit of a seventh consecutive world title.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and organised by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship runs until August 9 and has brought together more than 1,500 athletes from around the world.

The UAE men's team includes Rashid Al Shehhi and Omar Al Suwaidi (Under-56kg), Khaled Al Shehhi and Mohammed Al Ketbi (Under-62kg), Sultan Hassan and Omar Al Fadhli (Under-69kg), Mahdi Al Awlaqi and Fahad Al Hammadi (Under-77kg), Saeed Al Qubaisi and Faraj Al Awlaqi (Under-85kg), Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Ammar Al Hosani (Under-94kg), and Hazza Farhan and Rashid Al Himayni (+94kg).

The women's team includes Hamda Alshkeili and Maryam Al Ali (Under-45kg), Balqees Al Hashmi and Al Anoud Al Harbi (Under-48kg), Asma Al Hosani and Hessa Al Shamsi (Under-52kg), Shamsa Al Ameri (Under-57kg), Shamma Al Kalbani (Under-63kg), and Haya Al Jahouri (+70kg).

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The Adult division is always one of the toughest parts of the championship. It brings together experienced athletes, and every match is decided by small details and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

“We have a strong team of talented male and female athletes who have prepared well for this championship. Competing at home and in front of their fans will give them extra confidence, and we believe they will deliver strong performances that reflect the UAE's position as one of the world's leading jiu-jitsu nations.”

National team coach Alan Nascimento added: “The Adult division leaves very little room for mistakes. Staying focused, making the right decisions and keeping calm under pressure are all very important. In the final stage of our preparations, we worked on helping our athletes understand how each match develops, control the pace and react well when situations change.

“Our team has a good mix of experienced and young talent, and having two athletes in most weight categories gives us more depth. We know the competition will be strong, but we are confident our athletes are ready to show what they have worked for and represent the UAE in the best possible way.”

Khaled Al Shehhi, who will compete in the Under-62kg division, said: “At major championships, being physically fit is not enough. You also have to stay mentally focused and make the right decisions under pressure. Experience helps you understand the competition better, but it does not guarantee success. What matters most is how you perform on the mat.”

Asma Al Hosani, who will compete in the Under-52kg division, said: “Competing in Abu Dhabi in front of our home fans is a special feeling and a big responsibility. We know how important this championship is, and we are going into it fully focused and determined to do our best. My goal is to take one match at a time, stay calm and follow my game plan until the end.”

The championship continues at Mubadala Arena until August 9, featuring many of the world's top jiu-jitsu athletes.