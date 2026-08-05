School of Life celebrates Dubai’s cultural diversity, creative identity

DUBAI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) continues to celebrate Dubai as a global city of creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity through its School of Life initiative.

Throughout August, Dubai Public Libraries will host 39 workshops and creative sessions to instil Dubai’s philosophy of action in future generations by transforming ideas into meaningful achievements with speed, excellence and precision.

Through its clubs and specialised workshops, the School of Life initiative offers children, families and adults the opportunity to explore visual arts, handicrafts, languages, music, nutrition, calligraphy, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Designed to foster a culture of lifelong learning, the programme provides an engaging educational environment that blends knowledge with practical experience, reflecting Dubai Culture’s commitment to making culture accessible to everyone while transforming Dubai Public Libraries into vibrant hubs for creativity and skills development.

As part of the programme, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host the Your Traditional Dhow workshop, presented by Mohamed Loganiy, offering participants the opportunity to discover the UAE’s rich maritime heritage, and the Leather to Story workshop, led by Vivelle and introducing visitors to the fundamentals of leather crafting and notes binding.

Additionally, Abeer Rashad will present the Genuine Leather Wallet workshop, and the library will also host Talent Day, celebrating the creative talents and achievements of participants in the School of Life programmes.

Meanwhile, the Made in Hatta initiative will present the Wear Your Creativity workshop at Hatta Public Library, where participants will design t-shirts inspired by Emirati culture. Rashidiya Public Library will also host the Crochet it workshop, led by Shorouq Tantawi.