Arab ministerial meeting calls for international action to stop Israeli violations in Jerusalem

CAIRO, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- An Arab ministerial meeting in support of Jerusalem and its holy sites called for urgent international action to halt Israeli violations and measures in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The meeting reaffirmed its rejection of all policies aimed at altering the city's Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity, as well as its legal and demographic status. It also stressed that East Jerusalem is part of the occupied Palestinian territory and the capital of the Palestinian state, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution.

This was stated in a communiqué issued following the ministerial meeting, which was convened at the invitation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the Arab states that are members of the Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with leading international efforts to confront Israeli policies and measures in Jerusalem, along with the foreign ministers and representatives of Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Malaysia.

The participants reaffirmed their rejection of Israeli violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Christian holy sites. They also expressed support for the Hashemite Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites, the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem, and the role of the Jerusalem Committee and the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency. They warned that continued attacks on the holy sites threaten regional and international peace and security.

The communiqué called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to halt Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories. It also rejected any unilateral actions affecting the city's legal status, including the relocation or opening of diplomatic missions there.

Furthermore, it announced the launch of a joint international initiative and a sustainable institutional mechanism that includes a media platform to document Israeli violations. The communiqué also called for a joint ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month to discuss the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem and ways to address it.