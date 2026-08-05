UAE President and Canadian Prime Minister discuss regional developments and efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in phone call

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, discussed during a phone call bilateral relations and efforts to enhance ties, particularly in the economic, investment, energy, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors, as well as other areas that promote development and serve the mutual interests of both countries.

His Highness and the Canadian Prime Minister commended the successful conclusion of negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was achieved in record time. This underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and elevating them to new horizons of economic and investment cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of joint interest, most notably developments in the Middle East, and addressed efforts to promote security, stability, and peace in the region for the benefit of all its peoples.