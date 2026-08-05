Zayed for Good Foundation marks 34 years of humanitarian, development work

ABU DHABI, 5th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed for Good Foundation has marked its 34th anniversary, celebrating more than three decades of humanitarian and development achievements inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, whose enduring legacy established humanitarian action as a defining pillar of the UAE and a message of compassion that continues to reach communities around the world.

Since its establishment on 5 August 1992, the foundation has evolved into one of the UAE's leading humanitarian and development organisations, delivering impactful programmes both locally and internationally. Its initiatives have spanned humanitarian relief, food security, community development, infrastructure, healthcare and education, while progressively adopting a development model that integrates humanitarian assistance with sustainable community development.

Over the past 34 years, the foundation's programmes have reached more than 180 countries, with the cumulative value of its humanitarian assistance exceeding AED2 billion. These achievements reflect the UAE's enduring commitment to humanitarian solidarity and the values of generosity established by the Founding Father and continuously supported by the country's wise leadership.

This year's anniversary comes at a defining moment in the foundation's journey, following the adoption of its new strategic direction, which strengthens the integration of humanitarian response and sustainable development. The strategy places particular emphasis on food security, resilient agricultural systems, sustainable natural resource management and economic empowerment, while continuing the humanitarian and relief programmes that have remained at the heart of the foundation's mission since its inception.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed for Good Foundation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reaffirmed that the foundation remains firmly committed to advancing the enduring humanitarian vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, who believed that giving is a responsibility and that genuine development begins with people.

H.H. said that the foundation's achievements over the past 34 years are the result of the unwavering support provided by the UAE's leadership to humanitarian work, reinforcing the country's position as a global model for philanthropy and sustainable development.

Further, H.H. added that the anniversary serves as an opportunity to reaffirm the values upon which the foundation was established – placing people first, safeguarding human dignity, and contributing to more stable and prosperous communities. He also noted that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to strengthen its global standing as a leading hub for humanitarian action and a key partner in advancing international development efforts and addressing global challenges.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed further stressed that the foundation continues to embody the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s, Founding Father of the UAE, vision that humanitarian work extends far beyond providing assistance. It is about empowering people, strengthening their capabilities and creating opportunities for dignified and sustainable livelihoods. This philosophy has guided thousands of projects implemented both within the UAE and internationally, improving the lives of millions of beneficiaries across the globe.

H.H. also highlighted that the foundation has entered a new phase of strategic transformation this year, reflecting the evolving nature of development work. Its programmes are now designed to create sustainable impact by linking humanitarian response with food security, agricultural development, community empowerment and resilient local economies, in line with the UAE's long-term vision for sustainable development and humanitarian action.

He noted that this transformation is underpinned by stronger governance, greater innovation, the adoption of advanced technologies and the expansion of strategic international partnerships, all of which enhance programme effectiveness, maximise long-term impact and strengthen the foundation's ability to respond to emerging global challenges.

Sheikh Nahyan also affirmed that the foundation will remain true to the mission for which it was established, drawing inspiration from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, enduring legacy and guided by the vision of the UAE's leadership as it continues to advance humanitarian and development initiatives that reinforce the UAE's global leadership in humanitarian action.

Dr. Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director General of the Zayed for Good Foundation, said that the foundation continues to strengthen its position as a leading humanitarian organisation by building on a distinguished legacy while embracing a forward-looking vision that responds to global challenges through an institutional model driven by sustainability, innovation and strategic partnerships.

He noted that, over more than three decades, the foundation has built an outstanding record of humanitarian initiatives and development programmes that have delivered tangible improvements to communities around the world. Today, the foundation is enhancing its operating model to generate even greater long-term impact by moving beyond addressing immediate needs to tackling their underlying causes through capacity building, food security, agricultural development and economic empowerment.

Dr. Al Falahi explained that the foundation's new strategy was developed in response to increasingly complex global challenges, particularly food insecurity, climate change and economic pressures. Humanitarian action today, he said, must go beyond traditional aid by delivering integrated development solutions that equip communities with the tools and opportunities to become more self-reliant and achieve sustainable growth.

He added that the foundation has strengthened its governance framework, enhanced project management practices, expanded partnerships with international organisations, and integrated advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into programme design and operations. These efforts have improved service quality, increased operational efficiency, strengthened impact measurement, and ensured that every project contributes to a broader development ecosystem aimed at improving livelihoods and creating lasting prosperity.

Dr. Al Falahi also emphasised that the foundation's achievements have been made possible through the continued support of the UAE's leadership, close collaboration with partners at home and abroad, and the dedication of its teams, whose work reflects the belief that investing in people is the most valuable investment and that sustainable development is the natural extension of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s, Founding Father of the UAE, enduring humanitarian vision.

Since its establishment in 1992, the Zayed for Good Foundation has remained committed to reflecting the UAE's humanitarian values by supporting the world's most vulnerable communities. Throughout every stage of its development, people have remained at the centre of its mission, while sustainable development has continued to guide its programmes and initiatives.

During its early years, the foundation focused on meeting essential humanitarian needs by supporting healthcare and education services, developing water infrastructure, drilling wells, providing humanitarian assistance, and establishing community facilities that improved quality of life and laid the foundations for long-term development in many parts of the world.

Between 1992 and 2005, the foundation implemented more than 600 humanitarian and charitable projects with a combined value exceeding AED606 million.

Its support extended to a wide range of humanitarian, healthcare and education initiatives, including funding the Sheikh Zayed Child Care Centre in Mombasa, Kenya; supporting the establishment of Zayed Secondary School for Girls in New Zealand; Zayed College for Economic and Legal Studies in Mali; the Zayed Scientific Institute at Adam Barka University in Chad; Al Ma'rouf Hospital in the Comoros; the Sheikh Zayed Eye Care Centre in The Gambia; Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar; in addition to hundreds of other projects across numerous countries worldwide.

During this period, healthcare became one of the foundation's primary areas of focus. It supported the establishment and development of specialised medical facilities that expanded access to quality healthcare while embracing innovation in health services.

The foundation also continued investing in education, recognising it as the cornerstone of sustainable development. Alongside building educational institutions, it provided educational assistance to students and families, creating greater opportunities for learning and improving quality of life.

Between 2005 and 2015, the foundation implemented more than 67 development projects worth over AED339 million, including the Sheikh Zayed Academy of Administrative Sciences in Burkina Faso, support for the Zayed Centre for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers in Egypt, the construction of a power generation station in Tajikistan, and the establishment of community service centres across several locations in the UAE.

From 2015 to 2025, the foundation further expanded its international development portfolio by implementing more than 72 projects with a total value exceeding AED196 million.

Among the flagship initiatives were the Islamic Academy in Kyrgyzstan, the construction of an elderly care centre, residential communities, schools and a hospital in Zanzibar, Tanzania, Sheikha Fatima Hospital for Women and Children in Senegal, Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Pakistan, and the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Sheikh Zayed Child Care Complex in Istanbul.

Alongside its international programmes, the foundation continued strengthening its community presence within the UAE through a range of humanitarian and seasonal initiatives reflecting the nation's values of solidarity and compassion.

With a cumulative value exceeding AED850 million, these programmes included the Ramadan Iftar Programme, the Winter Relief Programme, the Zayed Hajj Programme for Beneficiaries Outside the UAE, the Ramadan Food Basket Programme, the Eid Clothing Initiative, and numerous other community initiatives designed to support vulnerable families while preserving their dignity and well-being.

As the foundation's work has expanded in both scale and scope, the need emerged for a more adaptive operating model capable of responding to increasingly complex global challenges, particularly in the areas of food security, climate change, natural resource sustainability, and the growing frequency of humanitarian crises.

In response, the Zayed for Good Foundation adopted a new strategic direction in 2026, marking a significant milestone in its institutional journey. The foundation has evolved from implementing sector-specific projects to developing integrated, sustainable development systems that combine humanitarian action with long-term development and address the root causes of challenges rather than simply responding to their consequences.

The new strategy focuses on strengthening resilient agricultural systems, advancing food security, promoting the sustainable management of natural resources, empowering communities economically, and improving livelihoods, while continuing to deliver humanitarian programmes across healthcare, education and emergency relief. This integrated approach ensures that immediate humanitarian response is complemented by long-term, sustainable development.

To support this transformation, the foundation launched a comprehensive institutional development programme that includes strengthening governance, establishing a dedicated institutional transformation team, enhancing project management, accelerating digital transformation, and modernising its technology infrastructure to improve operational efficiency, transparency and accountability.

As part of its institutional transformation, the foundation has reinforced governance and project management practices in line with international best practices. It has introduced a preliminary project assessment and prioritisation framework based on clear impact-driven criteria, categorising projects across humanitarian, agricultural, capital investment and research sectors.

The foundation has also begun establishing a Project Management Office (PMO) to standardise processes, streamline workflows, improve monitoring and reporting, and strengthen coordination across departments, particularly strategy, partnerships, research and innovation, and agricultural development.

At the international level, the foundation has expanded its network of strategic partnerships and undertaken field missions to study leading global practices in governance, impact measurement and sustainable development, helping shape the design of future programmes.

Among these initiatives was an institutional mission to the UK, where foundation representatives met with international organisations specialising in development, philanthropy and innovation. The visit facilitated knowledge exchange and provided valuable insights into project evaluation, development finance, agricultural innovation and cross-border institutional collaboration, supporting the foundation's ambition to build partnerships that deliver greater long-term impact.

Recognising that sustainable impact requires continuous institutional innovation, the foundation has made digital transformation and innovation central pillars of its new strategic phase. Technology is viewed as a key enabler for improving operational efficiency, enhancing service quality, accelerating decision-making and strengthening transparency.

To modernise its operations, the foundation implemented Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its integrated enterprise platform, bringing together operational, administrative and financial processes within a unified system. This has improved data quality, reporting capabilities and organisational integration while laying the foundation for a data-driven operating model.

The foundation has also adopted a Cloud First strategy by migrating its operational systems to Microsoft Azure, creating a more resilient and scalable technology environment that enhances business continuity. This transition includes a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery framework designed to ensure uninterrupted operations under all circumstances.

In addition, the foundation has undertaken a comprehensive review and enhancement of its digital ecosystem, introducing new systems for beneficiary management, document and records management, project evaluation, and upgraded communications and audiovisual technologies to further improve institutional performance and service delivery.

Reflecting its commitment to future-focused innovation, the Zayed for Good Foundation has become one of the first specialised humanitarian organizations to adopt an AI-First strategy. Through a comprehensive programme, the foundation is integrating artificial intelligence across its functions and institutional operations to enhance efficiency, innovation, and impact.

This initiative has led to the identification of more than 100 AI use cases, supporting employees, improving service delivery, strengthening data analytics, enhancing project management, and enabling faster, more informed decision-making. Together, these applications are increasing the foundation's ability to respond with greater speed, precision, and effectiveness.

To further advance this strategic direction, the foundation signed a cooperation agreement with Aleria to implement a project under its AI Applications Programme. The collaboration aims to harness intelligent technologies to strengthen the sustainability of humanitarian work, enhance the experience of beneficiaries both within the UAE and internationally, generate measurable impact across development-focused initiatives, and reinforce the foundation's position as one of the pioneering humanitarian organisations leveraging artificial intelligence to improve quality of life for individuals and communities.

The foundation has also extended the use of AI to its field programmes. A notable example is its Diabetic Retinopathy Early Detection Project in the Kingdom of Morocco, which demonstrates how advanced technologies can improve healthcare services and enhance the quality of life of beneficiaries.

Alongside its digital transformation initiatives, the foundation has placed cybersecurity at the forefront of its institutional priorities.

A comprehensive information security assessment resulted in the remediation of approximately 90% of identified technical vulnerabilities, significantly strengthening the resilience of the foundation's digital infrastructure and enhancing cybersecurity protection.

The foundation has also achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management, reaffirming its commitment to implementing internationally recognised best practices in risk management, information protection and cybersecurity governance as integral components of institutional excellence.

As it marks its 34th anniversary, the Zayed for Good Foundation continues its journey with confidence, building on a distinguished humanitarian legacy, a forward-looking strategy and a modern institutional model that combines experience with innovation and humanitarian action with sustainable development.

For more than three decades, people have remained at the heart of the foundation's mission, with improving lives and protecting human dignity serving as the guiding purpose of every programme and initiative. As it enters a new chapter, the foundation is expanding its development impact by strengthening food security, empowering communities, fostering strategic partnerships, and investing in knowledge and innovation in alignment with the UAE's vision for a more sustainable future.

The foundation affirms that the achievements of the past three decades provide the foundation for an even more ambitious future. Guided by the enduring humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and supported by the UAE's wise leadership, it will continue advancing its humanitarian and development mission, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global leader in humanitarian action and a trusted partner in building stronger, more resilient communities around the world.