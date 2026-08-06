UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Jamaica on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Governor-General Allen and to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.