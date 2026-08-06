Alef Education reports AED361.6 million revenue in H1 2026

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education Holding PLC, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced strong financial results for the first half of 2026, with revenue rising to AED361.6 million, up 1.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

The company also achieved an EBITDA margin of 74.7 percent, one of the highest in the education technology sector.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said, "Our first-half results demonstrate the resilience of Alef Education's business model. Supported by our contracted, recurring revenue base and debt-free balance sheet, we delivered a consistent financial performance while continuing to invest in the long-term opportunities that will drive our next phase of development.

During the period, we advanced our product roadmap ahead of the new academic year, expanded strategic partnerships and progressed opportunities across both the UAE and international markets."

The company reported EBITDA of AED270.2 million, while net profit increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year to AED236.4 million. Net profit margin improved to 65.4 percent.

Alef Education closed the first half of the year with cash and cash equivalents of AED644.9 million, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, providing flexibility to fund expansion, product and platform development, and shareholder distributions.

The Board of Directors approved an interim cash dividend of AED212.8 million, equivalent to 3.04 fils per share, representing 90 percent of H1 2026 net profit, following the payment of the final FY2025 dividend of AED224 million.

On the business front, the company continued to expand its presence across GCC and international markets while strengthening partnerships with government entities in the UAE. It delivered, in collaboration with Microsoft, a large-scale artificial intelligence professional development programme for 25,000 teachers and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TMRW Edtech to explore AI-powered education solutions across the GCC.

The company also continued to expand internationally through its engagement with AfricAI and by advancing new projects in emerging markets.

Alef Education's platform reached approximately two million learners, 85,000 teachers and 20,000 schools worldwide. The company also completed large-scale field testing of Miqyas Al Dhad, involving around 112,000 students across nine countries, ahead of its commercial launch in the second half of this year.

Alef Education reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2026, expecting revenue growth of 7 percent, EBITDA growth of 4 percent with a margin exceeding 68 percent, and net profit growth of 4 percent with a margin above 60 percent.

The outlook is supported by continued recurring revenue from its contract with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, as well as growth across its government, private sector and international businesses.