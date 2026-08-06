MoHRE’s Labour Claims and Advisory Centre handles over 3.4 million calls in H1 2026

DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said its Labour Claims and Advisory Centre (80084) handled more than 3.4 million calls in the first half of 2026, including more than 1.119 million inbound calls and over 2.3 million outbound calls.

The figures reflect growing customer confidence in the centre's services and highlight its central role in supporting customers by responding to inquiries, guiding them through services and procedures, and ensuring swift transactions.

Ahmed Al Qara, Director of the Labour Relations Department at MoHRE, said, “We continue to invest in developing the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre as one of our most important direct communication channels with customers. We do this by leveraging the latest AI applications and smart analytics, while strengthening integration across service channels to ensure rapid response times, accurate information, and seamless access to services.

"We are also committed to using customer feedback and expectations to refine and enhance our offerings. This supports the ministry’s goals and the leadership’s strategy to deliver world-class government services that put the customer first, thereby improving quality of life and the ease of doing business in the UAE.”

The Labour Claims and Advisory Centre provides comprehensive support to customers, responds to queries regarding employment services, enables the submission of labour claims, and guides users through digital services. It promotes the utilisation of smart platforms and offers direct remote communication at any time without the need to visit the Ministry or its service centres.

The centre operates on an advanced framework powered by cutting-edge digital solutions and AI technologies. It also offers multilingual support in over 22 languages to accommodate diverse customer demographics, broaden service reach, and guarantee smooth, efficient access for all.

Its integration with MoHRE’s digital channels delivers more efficient, flexible, and sustainable government services.

Furthermore, the centre leverages customer data and feedback to develop services and streamline procedures.