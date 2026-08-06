UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Johansen opens up Volta a Portugal with prologue victory

LISBON, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG Julius Johansen picked up his fourth career victory on Wednesday afternoon at the Volta a Portugal. The Dane triumphed in the opening prologue to take the first leader’s jersey of this year’s race.

All four of Johansen’s wins have now come in the 2026 campaign, and all four have been in short individual time trials. It is a discipline in which the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider is becoming quite the specialist, and this latest win takes the Emirati squad to 60 victories for the season.

Making the opening day of the Volta a Portugal all the sweeter, UAE Team Emirates-XRG also placed Rui Oliveira and Luca Giaimi in second and fourth place, respectively. The home favourite Oliveira had his place in the hot seat before his time was ultimately beaten by his teammate, Johansen.

Johansen completed the course in 7 minutes and 12 seconds, finishing four seconds ahead of Oliveira. Rafael Reis of Anicolor/Campicarn was third, seven seconds off the pace, while Giaimi finished fourth, nine seconds behind the winner.