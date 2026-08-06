Burjeel Holding reports AED2.8 billion H1 revenue

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings reported revenue of AED2.794 billion during the first half of 2026, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA excluding one-off items rose 24.6 percent to AED517 million.

Net profit excluding one-off items increased 97.4 percent to AED227 million compared with the same period last year.

It also recorded more than 3.7 million patient visits during the first half, up 9.9 percent year-on-year, while patient visits in the second quarter increased 12.4 percent, driven by growing demand for specialised services and the recovery in elective and high-acuity procedures.

Normalised revenue, excluding the impact of the Unified Procurement Programme (UPP), increased 9.1 percent during the first half and 8.6 percent in the second quarter. Inpatient revenue rose 11.9 percent in the second quarter, while inpatient volumes increased 7.2 percent during the first half.

The Group performed 24,610 surgeries in the second quarter, up 7.4 percent year-on-year.

The Hospitals segment generated revenue of AED2.501 billion, up 5.4 percent, accounting for 89 percent of the Group's total revenue. EBITDA excluding one-off items increased 21.1 percent to AED562 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 22.5 percent during the first half.

The Medical Centres segment generated revenue of AED248 million, up 8.4 percent, while EBITDA excluding one-off items increased 56.2 percent to AED28 million.

Operating cash flow increased 76.8 percent to AED405 million, while free cash flow rose to AED354 million, with free cash flow conversion reaching 72 percent. Return on capital employed increased to 13.6 percent, compared with 12.4 percent in the corresponding period last year.

The Group maintained a stable net leverage ratio of 1.8x as of 30th June, 2026. On 1st July, it completed the issuance of US$500 million in Sukuk under its US$1.5 billion Sukuk Programme. The proceeds were used to refinance existing debt, with outstanding debt totalling AED1.915 billion as of 31st July, while AED672 million in committed undrawn credit facilities remained available.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the Group will continue investing in advanced clinical care, research, medical education, digital transformation and AI-enabled healthcare to deliver sustainable value, capture future opportunities and contribute to developing the next generation of healthcare services, supported by favourable market fundamentals, an experienced leadership team and a resilient operating model.