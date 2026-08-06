ADNEC Group receives 13 Stevie Awards

ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has won 13 prestigious awards at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, reinforcing its leadership in delivering innovative, world-class event experiences through its event management and services clusters, Capital Events and Capital 360 Event Experiences.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, received five awards for its work on the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Global Food Week 2025, and the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2025.

Capital 360 Event Experiences, ADNEC Group's full-service 360° events, exhibitions, and brand agency, received eight awards for its excellence in organising events, delivering leading event experiences, and supporting clients with world-class event services.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Receiving 13 Stevie Awards is a testament to the dedication, creativity and expertise of our teams across ADNEC Group. These accolades reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional events that create lasting impact for our clients, partners and communities.”

Ahmad Shaker, CEO of Capital 360 Event Experiences and Events, said, “These awards recognise the exceptional talent and passion of our teams, who continuously raise the bar in event delivery and customer experience. From major international conferences and exhibitions to sporting and cultural events, we are proud to create experiences that inspire audiences, generate meaningful engagement and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s events ecosystem.”

Capital Events received two awards for its work on the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show in the Innovation in Attendee Experience and Innovation in Consumer Events categories. The Attendee Experience award recognised the show's use of data-driven strategies to enhance visitor engagement and personalise the attendee journey, while the Consumer Events award recognised the show's success in bringing together leading global brands, marine enthusiasts, and families on Abu Dhabi's waterfront.

Capital Events secured two awards for Global Food Week in the Business-to-Business Events category and Cross-Sector Public Innovation Partnership category.

Additionally, Capital Events was honoured for delivering the inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which successfully modernised and elevated the presentation of cultural heritage at scale.

Capital 360 Event Experiences received two awards for organising Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Summer Sports 2025, the region's largest indoor sporting event. The awards were presented in the Innovation in Government Events category and the Most Innovative Community Impact category.

In the Innovation in Business-to-Business Events category, Capital 360 Event Experiences was recognised for delivering the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion, as well as for its outstanding stand design and build for International Holding Company (IHC) at Make It in the Emirates 2026.

Capital 360 Event Experiences was recognised for Capital Majlis, one of Abu Dhabi's leading Ramadan events that connects the community with Emirati culture and traditions. Capital 360 Event Experiences was also recognised for its delivery of the Ministry of Culture's Handicraft Pavilion at Make It in the Emirates 2025.

Capital 360 Event Experiences was recognised in the Innovation in Academic Institution Events category for its successful delivery of the Khalifa University Graduation 2025. In the Innovation in Consumer Events category, Capital 360 Event Experiences was recognised for organising Challenge Sir Bani Yas, the Middle East and North Africa’s first long-distance triathlon.

The Stevie Awards are among the world’s premier business awards programmes. It receives more than 12,000 nominations annually from organisations across a wide range of industries and sectors.