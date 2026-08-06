Ras Al Khaimah attracts AED771.5 million investment in H1

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah reinforced its growing position as a leading investment destination, recording capital investments exceeding AED771.5 million through 967 newly registered establishments during the first half of 2026.

The emirate attracted 1,399 new investors representing 68 nationalities from around the world, underscoring its growing economic appeal.

Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said these indicators reflect the positive performance of the local economy and the continued growth across various economic activities.

Al Nuaimi said the emirate recorded the issuance and renewal of 9,963 licences, while 138 establishments joined the free zones, in addition to the opening of 70 branches of local and foreign establishments. He noted that these investment flows are expected to create around 2,449 job opportunities, supporting the emirate's comprehensive economic development and strengthening its attractive business environment.