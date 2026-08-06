Empower H1 net profit after tax rises to AED468 million

DUBAI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower) reported first-half revenue of AED1.519 billion, up 4.5 percent from a year earlier, while net profit after tax rose 16.2 percent to AED468 million.

EBITDA reached AED773 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 7.5 percent, while profit before tax amounted to AED514 million, an increase of 16.2 percent compared to the first half of 2025.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said, “Empower’s record results during the first half of 2026 reflect the strength of our business model, the resilience of our operational infrastructure, and our ability to keep pace with the accelerated growth across Dubai’s key sectors. We continue to operate in line with the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, which have positioned the UAE and Dubai as global hubs for business, investment, innovation, and sustainability. Through the development of advanced district cooling infrastructure, we support urban and economic expansion, enhance energy efficiency, and create sustainable value for customers, shareholders, and the real estate sector."

Over the 12 months period from July 2025 to June 2026, the company’s consolidated revenue reached AED3.49 billion, compared to AED3.36 billion during the period from July 2024 to June 2025, reflecting a growth of 3.7 percent.

In March 2026, Empower’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held with a quorum of 85 percent of the company’s paid-up share capital, approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute cash dividends of AED437.5 million (4.375 fils per share equivalent to 43.75 percent of the company’s paid-up capital) to shareholders for the second half of the year 2025.

The dividends were subsequently distributed to shareholders in accordance with the approved timetable.

The first half of 2026 witnessed notable growth in Empower’s contracted capacity, with the company signing 61 new contracts to supply 73,415 refrigeration tonnes (RT) to various developments and projects across Dubai. This led to a significant increase in the company’s total contracted capacity, reaching 2.02 million RT, reflecting the growing demand from real-estate developers and building owners for environmentally friendly district cooling services.

Meanwhile, Empower’s connected capacity increased to 1.71 million RT after adding more than 51,000 RT during the first half of the year. The total number of buildings served by the company also increased to 1,796 over the same period.

During the first half of 2026, Empower inaugurated its advanced Command Control Centre (CCC) at the company’s new headquarters. It also inaugurated its newest Customer Happiness Centre at its headquarters in Al Jadaf, Dubai.

Empower announced the award of a contract for the design of its fifth district cooling plant in Business Bay, Dubai. The new plant will have a production capacity of up to 44,000 RT.