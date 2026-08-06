Ajman records AED1.65 billion real estate transactions in July

AJMAN, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The total number of real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman during July reached 1,517, with a combined value of AED1.65 billion.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Shamsi, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the trading volume amounted to AED1.08 billion across 1,296 transactions.

He added that 138 mortgage transactions were recorded with a total value of AED341 million, with Al Jurf Industrial 1 registering the highest single mortgage transaction at AED20.9 million.

Al Shamsi said the figures reflect the upward trajectory of Ajman's real estate sector, with the market maintaining its positive momentum and witnessing exceptional activity across several property developments, driven by diverse investment opportunities and growing direct demand for properties of various types across the emirate.

He noted that Ajman Uptown topped the list of the most traded major projects, followed by Ajman One and Emirates City.

Al Helio 2 led the list of the most traded neighbourhoods, followed by Al Helio 1 and Manama 14, while Al Jurf Industrial 1 recorded the highest single sale transaction at AED22.5 million.