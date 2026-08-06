European health groups call for binding EU heat protection measures

BRUSSELS, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Nearly 80 European health organisations have called on the European Union to adopt legally binding measures to strengthen protection against heatwaves, warning of growing health risks linked to rising temperatures.

In a joint statement, the organisations urged the EU to recognise extreme heatwaves as a serious cross-border public health threat and called for a comprehensive European heat protection plan.

They also called for the creation of an emergency fund to help hospitals, care homes, nurseries and schools adapt to the effects of climate change.

The organisations further urged the EU to expand standards protecting workers from heat stress and ensure safe indoor temperatures in homes to help reduce health risks associated with extreme heat.