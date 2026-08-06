ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality is organising the "Summer with Us" community initiative across four locations – Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach, Al Falah Plaza, Al Shamkhah Plaza and Rabdan Park – as part of its commitment to enhancing quality of life and encouraging meaningful educational and recreational activities throughout the summer holiday in support of the Year of the Family.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, including Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, Burjeel Medical City, Al Ain Farms, the General Women's Union, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Tadweer Group, Al Ahliya Hospital, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Ayat Helmi Foundation, Medeor Hospital, the National Archives, the Library, Community Police, Royal Phone Mobile Store and Burjeel Hospital.

The programme, which was launched at Al Falah Plaza over four days, will continue at Rabdan Park from 6th to 9th August, followed by Abu Dhabi Corniche Beach from 13th to 16th August, before concluding at Al Shamkhah Plaza from 20th to 23rd August. It features a wide range of activities, competitions, health screenings and food trucks.

The activities focus on developing the skills of children and young people, promoting the values of respect and responsibility, supporting volunteerism, and delivering awareness workshops on public safety, fire response, recycling and the internationally recognised Blue Flag Award.

The initiative also reflects the Municipality's commitment to providing attractive and safe public spaces, strengthening cooperation and community belonging, raising awareness of the importance of preserving the city's public appearance and promoting positive behaviours. It also includes dedicated workshops introducing the Municipality's beach services for People of Determination and senior citizens.