ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal has adjourned proceedings in the Sudan military equipment case, in which 13 defendants and six companies are being tried on charges of illicit trafficking in military equipment, money laundering, mediation and brokerage, and forgery of official documents, until 12th August to allow the defence to complete its pleadings.

During the hearing, the Public Prosecution presented its arguments, reviewing physical and digital evidence, including audio and video recordings, communications, documents, technical and financial reports, as well as the confessions of several defendants. It said the evidence constituted an integrated body of proof establishing the offences attributed to the accused.

The prosecution also presented a video detailing the planning and execution of what it described as the criminal scheme, illustrating how the UAE's territory, institutions and facilities were allegedly exploited to consummate illicit military equipment deals, channel funds and conceal their proceeds through companies, bank accounts and fictitious documents, culminating in the apprehension of the defendants while inspecting the aircraft cargo prior to its departure to Sudan.

In its pleadings, the Prosecution argued that exploiting the UAE's territory, institutions and facilities to carry out such transactions constituted not only a violation of the law, but also an infringement of the State's sovereign right to exercise its authority, safeguard its security and uphold its international obligations.

It added that the gravity of the offences was compounded by the nature of the environment to which the military equipment was allegedly destined, noting that the scheme threatened to embroil the UAE in a conflict with which it had no connection, and exposed it to allegations of financing or fuelling that conflict, and harmed its political relations and interests.

The Prosecution further stated that the investigations uncovered an organised criminal ideology aimed at turning the UAE into a hub for concluding military transactions and laundering proceeds, stressing that, in this case, money was not merely the proceeds of the crime but its instrument and means of execution.

The Prosecution further clarified that investigations also uncovered dealings between the cell members and Sudanese military commanders, political figures and businessmen, as well as individuals and entities listed on United States and Interpol sanctions lists.

It confirmed that the military equipment transactions were carried out at the request of the armament committee of the Port Sudan Authority, chaired by Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and his deputy Yasser Al Atta, with coordination attributed to Othman Al Zubair, the financial official of the Port Sudan Authority.

Defence counsels presented their pleadings and submitted written defence memoranda to the court, arguing that certain defendants had been exploited by other accused persons to establish shell companies under their names, while the bank accounts of those entities at banks operating in the UAE were operated by the instigators to route funds used in the procurement deal.

The Defence counsel for the first defendant requested an adjournment to complete his oral submissions.

On 29th April, 2026, UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi referred 19 defendants, comprising 13 individuals and six companies, to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal to stand trial on the charged offenses.