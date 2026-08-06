ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Aid Agency announced the provision of urgent humanitarian supplies to meet the most pressing needs of those affected by the floods that struck the People's Republic of Bangladesh following heavy monsoon rains.

The assistance reflects theUAE's commitment to standing alongside friendly countries during times of crisis and natural disasters, and forms part of its longstanding humanitarian approach to providing urgent relief to affected communities, alleviating the suffering of those impacted, and strengthening the capacity of the relevant authorities to respond swiftly.

The aid is being delivered in coordination with the competent authorities in Bangladesh to address the most urgent humanitarian needs of affected families and ensure that assistance reaches beneficiaries in the hardest-hit areas.

In this context, Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said the response reflects the UAE's humanitarian mission and its international responsibility towards peoples and communities affected by natural disasters and crises.

He further stressed the UAE's commitment to alleviating the suffering of those affected, accelerating early recovery efforts and promoting stability.

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading international donors through its rapid response to humanitarian crises and natural disasters, as well as its partnerships with international organisations and local authorities in affected countries.