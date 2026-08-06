SHARJAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah's real estate sector recorded transactions worth AED7 billion in July 2026, a 61.8 percent increase from AED4.4 billion in June, across 9,376 transactions, up 25.3 percent.

The total area traded through sales transactions reached approximately 27.2 million square feet, reflecting continued investment momentum and growing confidence in the emirate's real estate market.

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department attributed the sector's strong performance to ongoing infrastructure development, major development projects and a supportive legislative environment that continues to attract regional and international investors.

Ownership certificate transactions topped activity with 4,049 transactions, followed by 3,356 ownership deed transactions. The department also recorded 466 mortgage transactions worth AED1 billion, 1,185 initial sales contracts and 320 valuation transactions.

Transactions covered 129 areas across the emirate and included 1,347 land sales, comprising 895 residential, 381 industrial and 71 commercial plots. The market also recorded 894 subdivided unit transactions, including 842 apartments, and 643 developed property transactions.

The highest transaction during the month was the sale of land in Industrial 4 for AED850 million, while the largest mortgage transaction was recorded in Al Layyeh, valued at AED120 million.

A total of 2,884 sales transactions were completed across the emirate. Sharjah City accounted for 2,091 sales, with Muwaileh Commercial recording the highest number at 442, followed by Al Sajaa Industrial with 244, Hay Hoshi with 203 and Al Khan with 168.

In terms of transaction value, Al Sajaa Industrial led Sharjah City with AED715.4 million, followed by Muwaileh Commercial at AED516.3 million, Al Menhaz at AED449.5 million and Al Qulai'aah at AED365.7 million.

The Central Region recorded 527 sales transactions, led by Al Belaida with 192 transactions, while Industrial 4 recorded the highest trading value at AED908.8 million.

In the Eastern Region, Khor Fakkan registered 206 transactions, with Al Mudeifi accounting for 159 transactions and AED218.2 million in trading value. Kalba recorded 58 transactions, led by Commercial Sour Kalba with 21 transactions and AED5.6 million in trading value. Dibba Al Hisn recorded two transactions, with Hay Al Seeh registering the highest trading value at AED1.2 million.