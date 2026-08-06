SHARJAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Fahes Medical Centre, the first smart medical centre of its kind in Sharjah, has served more than 6,000 customers since opening in February 2026, providing integrated medical and government services through a single destination.

The centre simplifies procedures for individuals and organisations by offering medical examinations required for visa procedures alongside administrative and support services, enabling customers to complete government transactions more efficiently.

Rashid Burahima, Executive Director of Investments at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "Fahes represents an integrated model that combines medical, government and administrative services within a unified customer experience. Since its launch, we have remained committed to delivering efficient and accessible services while continuously improving processes to enhance quality and reduce the time and effort required by customers."

The centre provides medical fitness examinations and certificates required for visa procedures, pregnancy tests for domestic workers and other eligible categories, Hepatitis B vaccinations where applicable, and chest X-rays for tuberculosis (TB) screening.

It also offers administrative services, including printing Emirates ID applications, medical and immigration transactions, and other related government requests.

Customers can benefit from premium and express services, while the centre's mobile medical unit delivers medical examinations at designated locations. Appointment coordination and workflow management services also support customers in completing government procedures in line with UAE regulations.

Fahes Medical Centre is one of the projects owned by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.