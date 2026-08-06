Sharjah, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Founder of Al Qasimia University (AQU), the university is hosting its 12th international conference titled “Halal Industry and Sustainable Development: Rooting, Governance and Innovation,” on 14th and 15th April 2027, at the university.

With physical and virtual participation available via Zoom, the conference aims to unite scholars, researchers, and experts from academic institutions, government, the private sector, and international organizations.

Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, confirmed that the conference is an extension of the university’s scientific and cognitive role in addressing contemporary issues related to humans and society, adding that choosing the theme reflects the need to develop the halal industry system and enhance its ability to keep pace with rapid transformations.

Dr. Al Khalaf stated that the conference pinpoints the halal industry's concepts, legal foundations, challenges in food and medicine, and the role of digital environments and AI technologies. It also covers halal tourism, communication in shaping halal identity, and showcases the UAE's efforts in enhancing the halal industry and its regulatory framework.

The conference is based on a vision of the halal system as an integrated cultural and economic framework that is not limited to the areas of food and medicine, but extends to finance, tourism, services, the creative economy, modern technologies, media, cultural and knowledge products, in light of the objectives of Islamic law and the requirements of sustainable development.

The university has set 15 October 2026 as the last date for receiving abstracts, and those with accepted abstracts will be notified on 20th October 2026.

The last date for receiving complete research is set on 15th January 2027, and the results of research arbitration and approval will be announced on 2nd February 2027.