RAS AL KHAIMAH, 6th August, 2026 (WAM) -- RAK Ceramics PJSC reported financial results for the second quarter ending 30th June 2026. Total revenue was AED822.8 million, a marginal decline of 0.5 percent YoY from AED826.8 million in Q2 2025.

For H1 2026, total revenue stood at AED 1,583.5 million, down 1.2 percent compared to AED1,603.3 million in H1 2025.

In Q2 2026, gross profit margin increased to 41.0 percent, compared to 40.6 percent in Q2 2025. For H1 2026, gross profit margin remained stable at 40.2 percent, in line with H1 2025.

Strong demand across the UAE, KSA, and Bangladesh, together with proactive management actions and disciplined execution, helped maintain business continuity and profitability.

The Group remained focused on strengthening its market share across the region while making every effort to support customers in other markets. As a regional manufacturer with strong production and distribution capabilities, RAK Ceramics maintained consistent product availability and reliable service delivery across its network, supporting customers, partners, and the wider ecosystem throughout the period.

In Q2 2026, profit before tax declined marginally by 1.1 percent YoY to AED85.7 million, compared to AED86.7 million in Q2 2025. For H1 2026, profit before tax declined by 8.3 percent YoY to AED138.7 million, compared to AED151.2 million in H1 2025.

In Q2 2026, net profit after tax increased by 2.9 percent YoY to AED68.3 million, from AED66.4 million in Q2 2025. For H1 2026, net profit after tax declined by 7.6 percent YoY to AED106.5 million, compared to AED115.2 million in H1 2025.

In Q2 2026, EBITDA declined marginally by 2.0 percent to AED157.5 million from AED160.8 million in Q2 2025. For H1 2026, EBITDA declined by 3.9 percent YoY to AED284.8 million, compared to AED296.4 million in H1 2025.

Net debt position stood at AED1.52 billion, down by 2.6 percent YoY. Net debt to EBITDA stood at 2.48x from 2.53x in March 2026.

Abdallah Massaad, Group Chief Executive Officer of RAK Ceramics, said that RAK Ceramics delivered a stable Q2 2026 performance despite a challenging quarter marked by regional geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and elevated logistics costs.

He added, "Throughout this period, our priority was clear: increasing our market share across the region, while making every effort to support customers in other markets. Backed by our strong brand, product quality, and regional manufacturing footprint, we responded quickly to changing market conditions, leveraging locally sourced raw materials, alternative logistics routes, and other practical solutions to maintain reliable supply and service across our network.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving value-led growth, capturing additional market share opportunities in our core markets, and delivering value creation initiatives across our European, India & Bangladesh operations. We remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”